COLOMBO, July 24 Scoreboard at close on the first day of the second test between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Thursday. Sri Lanka won the toss Sri Lanka first innings U Tharanga c De Kock b Steyn 11 K Silva c de Villiers b Duminy 44 K Sangakkara c Tahir b Steyn 0 M Jayawardene not out 140 A Mathews c De Kock b Duminy 63 K Vithanage c De Villiers b Morkel 13 N Dickwella not out 12 Extras: (b-10, kb-10, nb-2) 22 Total: (five wickets, 86 overs) 305 Fall: 1-16 2-16 3-115 4-246 5-285 Still to bat: D. Perera, R. Herath, A. Mendis, S. Lakmal. Bowling: Steyn 15-2-55-2, Philander 16-5-33-0 (nb1), Morkel 16-2-42-1 (nb1), Tahir 24-3-92-0, Duminy 14-1-58-2, Elgar 1-0-5-0. South Africa: H. Amla, A. Petersen, Q. de Kock, D. Elgar, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, F. du Plessis, V. Philander, M. Morkel, D. Steyn, I. Tahir. (Editing by Ed Osmond)