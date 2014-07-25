COLOMBO, July 25 Scoreboard at the end of the second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Friday. Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 305-5) U Tharanga c de Kock b Steyn 11 K Silva c de Villiers b Duminy 44 K Sangakkara c Tahir b Steyn 0 M Jayawardene run out 165 A Mathews c de Kock b Duminy 63 K Vithanage c de Villiers b Morkel 13 N Dickwella run out 72 D Perera c Amla b Tahir 12 R Herath not out 7 A Mendis c de Kock b Philander 2 S Lakmal c de Kock b Philander 4 Extras: (b-11, lb-14, nb-3) 28 Total (all out, 121.4 overs) 421 Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-16 3-115 4-246 5-285 6-385 7-404 8-409 9-415 10-421 Bowling: Steyn 22-5-69-2, Philander 21.4-7-52-2 (nb-1), Morkel 26-6-69-1 (nb-1), Tahir 33-4-121-1, Duminy 18-1-80-2 (nb-1), Elgar 1-0-5-0 South Africa first innings A Petersen c and b Herath 2 D Elgar c Silva b Perera 1 F de Plessis c Dickwella b Lakmal 36 H Amla not out 46 AB de Villiers not out 11 Extras: (lb-1, nb-1) 2 Total: (for three wickets, 52 overs) 98 Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-13 3-71 Still to bat: JP Duminy, Q de Kock, V Philander, D Steyn, M Morkel, I Tahir Bowling: Lakmal 11-4-13-1, Herath 13-5-16-1, Perera 15-6-24-1, Mendis 9-0-27-0 (nb-1), Vithanage 4-0-17-0 (Editing by Josh Reich)