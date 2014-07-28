COLOMBO, July 28 Scoreboard at end of the drawn second test between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Monday.
Sri Lanka first innings 421
South Africa first innings 282
Sri Lanka second innings 229-8 dec
South Africa second innings (overnight 38-1)
A Petersen c Vithanage b Herath 0
D Elgar b Perera 13
Q. de Kock c Vithanage b Herath 37
H. Amla c Jayawardene b Perera 25
AB de Villiers b Herath 12
F. de Plessis c Jayawardene b Herath 10
JP Duminy lbw b Perera 3
V. Philander not out 27
D Steyn c Dickwella b Herath 6
I. Tahir not out 4
Extras: (b-5, lb-14, nb-3) 22
Total: (eight wickets, 111 overs) 159
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-47 3-68 4-93 5-105 6-110 7-130 8-148
Bowling: Herath 45-30-40-5, Perera 44-24-60-3, Mendis 13-8-17-0, Lakmal 4-1-11-0 (nb-3), Vithanage 5-1-12-0
South Africa win the two-match series 1-0 (Editing by Josh Reich)