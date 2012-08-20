Aug 20 Scoreboard at the end of the third and final test between England and South Africa at Lord's in London on Monday. South Africa won by 51 runs to claim the series 2-0 and become the world's top ranked test nation. South Africa 309 (JP Duminy 61, V Philander 61; S Finn 4-75) & 351 (H Amla 121. AB de Villiers 43; Finn 4-74) England first innings 315 (J. Bairstow 95, I. Bell 58; M. Morkel 4-80) England second innings (overnight 16-2) A. Strauss lbw b Philander 1 A. Cook lbw b Philander 3 J. Trott c Kallis b Steyn 63 I. Bell c Smith b Philander 4 J. Taylor run out 4 J. Bairstow b Tahir 54 M. Prior c Smith b Philander 73 S. Broad c Amla b Kallis 37 G. Swann run out 41 J. Anderson not out 4 S. Finn c Kallis b Philander 0 Extras (b-7, w-2, nb-1) 10 Total (all out, 82.5 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-6, 3-34, 4-45, 5-134, 6-146, 7-208, 8-282, 9-294, 10-294 Bowling: Morkel 17-3-58-0 (1nb, 2w), Philander 14.5-4-30-5, Steyn 16-4-61-1, Kallis 11-2-50-1, Tahir 24-3-88-1 (Editing by Tom Bartlett)