French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN South Africa's test captain Graeme Smith will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that gets underway this week after undergoing ankle surgery on Tuesday.
A Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement said the opening batsman had his operation now to ensure he was fully fit for the tour to England in July.
"My ankle has been troubling me for some time," said Smith who is expected to be out of action for up to 10 weeks.
"I'm very disappointed to be missing out on the IPL this year. I was looking forward to my second season with Pune Warriors."
(Writing by Ken Borland in Johannesburg, editing by Tony Jimenez)
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.