HARARE Aug 12 Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith has been appointed tournament director for the country's domestic Twenty20 competition, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Smith retired from international cricket in March and also prematurely ended a three-year stint with English county Surrey due to a knee injury that required surgery in June.

One of Smith's major requirements in his new role will be to recruit international players to the Ram Slam T20 Challenge which starts in November.

"I am excited by this opportunity and looking forward to putting something back into the game," Smith said in a press release issued by CSA on Tuesday.

"Players love playing in South Africa and our T20 competition has the potential to become a tournament of choice for international players from around the world." (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)