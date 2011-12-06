JOHANNESBURG Dec 6 Talented young fast bowler Marchant de Lange and opening batsman Alviro Petersen have been named in South Africa's squad for the first test against Sri Lanka to be played in Centurion from Dec. 15.

De Lange, 21, who has played only 14 first-class matches, took five for 56 for South Africa A in Australia's first innings in Potchefstroom a month ago.

"De Lange has really impressed all with his pace and potential and he took full advantage of his opportunity against Australia for the South Africa A squad," selection convenor Andrew Hudson said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday.

The national academy graduate and former javelin thrower has a dislocated thumb and Hudson suggested his callup was more about gaining experience with the national squad than actually playing in the test.

Petersen is back in the squad after being left out for the two tests against Australia last month. His replacement, Jacques Rudolph, scored 86 runs in four innings, but can bat anywhere in the order.

Top-order batsman Hashim Amla is struggling with a forearm injury and Petersen will provide cover for him as well.

South Africa host Sri Lanka for the first time since 2002/3, when they won both tests. The teams have met twice in Sri Lanka since then, with Sri Lanka winning both series.

The second test will start in Durban on Dec. 26 with the third and final match in Cape Town from Jan. 3.

Squad: Graeme Smith (captain), AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Mark Boucher, Marchant de Lange, Imran Tahir, Jacques Kallis, Morne Morkel, Alviro Petersen, Vernon Philander, Ashwell Prince, Jacques Rudolph, Dale Steyn.

(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the news line below:

for all sports stories