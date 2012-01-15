JOHANNESBURG Jan 15 Jacques Kallis and
Hashim Amla have been omitted from South Africa's one-day
international (ODI) squad for the remainder of the series
against Sri Lanka, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on
Sunday.
All-rounder Kallis, 36, has been rested while Amla, the
top-ranked batsman in ODIs, has been granted time off as his
wife is expecting the couple's first child.
The other change to the original 14-man squad sees
all-rounder Rory Kleinveldt ruled out through injury.
Batsmen Alviro Petersen and Colin Ingram and all-rounder
Vernon Philander were named as the replacements.
Philander, who played the last of his seven ODI's in 2008,
earns a place in the squad on the back of an impressive
introduction to test cricket after capturing 30 wickets in his
first four tests.
"Both Petersen and Philander showed excellent form in the
recent test series against Sri Lanka and they have also
represented the Proteas in the ODI format before so I don't
anticipate their having any problems adapting to 50 overs
cricket," CSA selection convener Andrew Hudson said in a
statement.
"Although we are sad to lose players such as Amla and Kallis
I see this as an opportunity to try out our options. There are
still places up for grabs in our ODI squad and I must say I am
excited to see the talent coming through our development
pipeline."
South Africa lead the five-match ODI series against Sri
Lanka 2-0 with the third match scheduled for Tuesday in
Bloemfontein. The series concludes in Johannesburg on Jan. 22.
South Africa squad - Johan Botha, AB de Villiers (capt), JP
Duminy, Francois du Plessis, Colin Ingram, Albie Morkel, Morne
Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Alviro Petersen, Robin Peterson, Vernon
Philander, Graeme Smith, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.
(Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket stories