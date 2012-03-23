JOHANNESBURG, March 23 South Africa have
included three debutants in the Twenty20 squad to take on India
in a one-off match, it was announced on Friday.
Batsman Farhaan Behardien, 28, and wicketkeeper Dane Vilas,
26, are set to win their first international caps in any format,
Cricket South Africa said.
Francois du Plessis, who has 21 one-day caps, is in line for
his first Twenty20 international against India in Johannesburg
on March 30.
The team will be led by off-spinner Johan Botha after the
selectors opted not to include captain AB de Villiers and
vice-captain Hashim Amla who are involved in a test series in
New Zealand.
"We are leaving all the players out who are involved in the
current test match against New Zealand with the exception of
Jacques Kallis for whom there are special circumstances," CSA
selection convener Andrew Hudson said in a statement.
"We have chosen a squad of 13 as there is some doubt about
the fitness of Kallis who has been ruled out of the current test
match. The team management needs to have plenty of options
available such is Kallis' all-round value to the side," he said.
Squad: Farhaan Behardien, Johan Botha (captain), Francoise
du Plessis, Jacques Kallis, Colin Ingram, Richard Levi, Albie
Morkel, Justin Ontong, Wayne Parnell, Juan Theron, Lonwabo
Tsotsobe, Morne van Wyk, Dane Vilas.
(Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing By Alison
Wildey)