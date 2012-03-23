JOHANNESBURG South Africa have included three debutants in the Twenty20 squad to take on India in a one-off match, it was announced on Friday.

Batsman Farhaan Behardien, 28, and wicketkeeper Dane Vilas, 26, are set to win their first international caps in any format, Cricket South Africa said.

Francois du Plessis, who has 21 one-day caps, is in line for his first Twenty20 international against India in Johannesburg on March 30.

The team will be led by off-spinner Johan Botha after the selectors opted not to include captain AB de Villiers and vice-captain Hashim Amla who are involved in a test series in New Zealand.

"We are leaving all the players out who are involved in the current test match against New Zealand with the exception of Jacques Kallis for whom there are special circumstances," CSA selection convener Andrew Hudson said in a statement.

"We have chosen a squad of 13 as there is some doubt about the fitness of Kallis who has been ruled out of the current test match. The team management needs to have plenty of options available such is Kallis' all-round value to the side," he said.

Squad: Farhaan Behardien, Johan Botha (captain), Francoise du Plessis, Jacques Kallis, Colin Ingram, Richard Levi, Albie Morkel, Justin Ontong, Wayne Parnell, Juan Theron, Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Morne van Wyk, Dane Vilas.

