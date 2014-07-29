CAPE TOWN South Africa have named an unchanged 15-man squad for the one-off test against Zimbabwe starting at the Harare Sports Club on Aug. 9.

Convener of selectors Andrew Hudson said in a Cricket South Africa statement issued on Tuesday that the players had "earned a vote of confidence" upon completing their first test series victory in Sri Lanka since 1993 a day earlier.

Hashim Amla, so impressive in his maiden series as captain following the retirement of Graeme Smith, will seek to build the momentum gained in Sri Lanka that saw the country return to the top of the ICC's test rankings with a 1-0 series win.

The Proteas will be playing their first test match in Zimbabwe since 2001 and will follow the contest with a three-match one-day international series from Aug. 17-21.

They will remain in the country for a 50-over triangular series, also involving Australia, starting on Aug. 25.

South Africa squad: Hashim Amla (captain), AB de Villiers, Kyle Abbott, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Alviro Petersen, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Dale Steyn, Stiaan van Zyl.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)