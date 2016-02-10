South Africa's Dale Steyn throws a ball during a practice session ahead of their third one-day international cricket match against India in Rajkot, India, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

JOHANNESBURG South Africa have named fast bowler Dale Steyn in their 15-man squad for the World Twenty20 in India next month, but will ask him to prove his fitness following a debilitating shoulder injury.

Steyn, a key component of the South African bowling line-up, has missed most of the 2015/16 season with first a groin strain and then a shoulder problem that has required intensive treatment.

“Dale’s return is very good news,” convenor of selectors Linda Zondi said in a media release from Cricket South Africa on Wednesday.

“He brings tremendous experience and leadership to the team, not to mention his skills as the outstanding fast bowler of his generation.”

The side will be captained by Faf du Plessis, who takes over from test and one-day international skipper AB de Villiers.

Young fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who impressed in the test series against England, has earned his place in India while there are also places for batsman Rilee Rossouw and all-rounder David Wiese, who missed South Africa’s last series in India late last year through injury.

Aaron Phangiso has also been preferred to Eddie Leie as the second specialist spin bowler. “The inclusion of Aaron means that we have all our spin bowling options covered with he, Imran Tahir and JP Duminy offering the different varieties. Left-arm spin bowlers tend to play big roles under Indian conditions,” Zondi added.

The same squad will do duty in the upcoming series against England and Australia during the course of the next four weeks.

South Africa open their World Twenty20 campaign against England on March 18. They will also play Sri Lanka and West Indies in their pool, along with the top side in the first round group that contains Scotland, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Kyle Abbott, Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Chris Morris, Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn, David Wiese.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; +27832722948; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)