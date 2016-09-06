CAPE TOWN South Africa's talismanic captain AB de Villiers has recovered from injury and been included in the Proteas squad for the one-day series at home against Australia starting later this month.

De Villiers missed the recent two-test series with New Zealand due to an elbow problem, but is on track to be fit for the five-match series against Australia, Cricket South Africa said on Tuesday.

Seamer Andile Phehlukwayo has received his first call-up to the 50-over squad for the series, while fast bowler Dale Steyn and hard-hitting middle-order batsman David Miller return after missing the triangular series in the Caribbean against Australia and West Indies in June.

Morne Morkel and Rilee Roussow were not considered due to injury and lack of match fitness respectively.

"Andile was our leading wicket-taker for South Africa A in the recently concluded quadrangular series in Australia," convenor of selectors Linda Zondi said in a statement from CSA.

"He has been knocking on the door for some time following his strong performances in last season’s (domestic) One-Day Cup."

South Africa play a one-off ODI against Ireland on Sept. 25 in Benoni ahead of the Australia series, with test batsman Temba Bavuma and uncapped all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius included in the squad for that game only.

"As far as Temba Bavuma is concerned we want to see what he can do in the ODI format after the extremely successful run he has had in the test squad where he has averaged 66 during the current calendar year," Zondi said.

The series with Australia gets under way on Sept. 30 in Centurion and finishes Oct. 12 in Cape Town.

Squad to play Ireland: AB de Villiers (captain), Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada.

Squad to play Australia: AB de Villiers (captain), Kyle Abbott, Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)