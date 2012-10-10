JOHANNESBURG Oct 10 Uncapped all-rounder Rory Kleinveldt has been called up to the South Africa squad for the three-test series in Australia, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Kleinveldt has played two Twenty20 internationals but has yet to make a test appearance for South Africa.

Kleinveldt, who has taken 208 first-class wickets at an average of 28.57, replaces left-arm seamer Lonwabo Tsotsobe who was part of the squad that toured England earlier this year but did not play in any of the tests.

"We have given a fully deserved vote of confidence to our test XI that did so well on the recent tour of England and we have just tweaked our reserve strength slightly to suit expected conditions and the tactical situation," CSA selection convener Andrew Hudson said in a statement.

"It is tough luck for Lopsy (Tsotsobe) to miss out but we just feel that Rory's ability to hit the deck hard will give us a valuable option, particularly at Brisbane and Perth. He also adds batting depth to the lower order."

Wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile has also been included in the 15-man squad with AB de Villiers, who kept wicket during the England series, battling with an ankle and back injury that forced him to withdraw from the Champions League Twenty20.

"Thami Tsolekile will again be our back-up wicketkeeper and provide cover for AB in the event of injury or if the tour selectors decide to lighten his workload," said Hudson.

Tsolekile made his test debut in 2004 but has played in just three tests.

South Africa, the world's top-ranked test nation, play the first test against Australia on Nov. 9 in Brisbane before moving on to Adelaide and Perth.

Squad - Graeme Smith (captain), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Jacques Kallis, Rory Kleinveldt, Morne Morkel, Alviro Petersen, Robbie Peterson, Vernon Philander, Jacques Rudolph, Dale Steyn, Thami Tsolekile. (Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban, editing by Pritha Sarkar)