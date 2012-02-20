WELLINGTON Feb 20 New Zealand have named
allrounder James Franklin along with big-hitting Jesse Ryder and
paceman Andy McKay in a 14-man squad for the Blackcaps'
three-match one-day international series at home against South
Africa starting on Saturday.
The trio replace injured pair of Dean Brownlie and Jacob
Oram, and dropped teenager Tom Latham, from the squad that
whitewashed Zimbabwe in their three-match series that finished
earlier this month.
The 19-year-old Latham, who made his one-day debut against
Zimbabwe batting in the middle order, had impressed during the
series but would be sent back to domestic cricket to continue
his development, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.
"He remains in our thinking for the future," national
selection manager Kim Littlejohn said.
"James (Franklin) has been in good touch during the current
Twenty20 series while Jesse has shown that he is ready for a
return to top level cricket.
"Andy McKay bolsters the bowling attack and deserves his
spot after putting in consistent performances across the
summer."
The one-day series opens in Wellington on Saturday, followed
by matches in Napier (Feb. 29) and Auckland (March 3).
Squad:
Brendon McCullum (c), Michael Bates, Doug Bracewell, Andrew
Ellis, James Franklin, Martin Guptill, Nathan McCullum, Andrew
McKay, Kyle Mills, Tarun Nethula, Rob Nicol, Jesse Ryder, Tim
Southee, Kane Williamson.
(Writing by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)