COLOMBO Sri Lanka off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake, who was reported for a suspect bowling action during the one-day international series against England last month, has been included in the squad for the first two ODIs against South Africa.

After being reported, Senanayake underwent testing at the Cardiff Metropolitan University on June 29 and is allowed to play until the results are known.

Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal, who had to return home from the tour of England due to a hamstring injury, was also named in the 16-man squad.

Lakmal suffered a grade-two tear on his right hamstring while running between the wickets in the first ODI against England and took no further part in the tour.

Opener Kusal Perera has also been selected but his place is subject to fitness.

"Kusal has some tightness behind the knee. It is something he picked up during the domestic T20 matches," Sri Lanka team manager Michael de Zoysa said.

"He will undergo a fitness test tomorrow, but it is nothing serious."

There was, however, no place for wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal and all-rounder Chaturanga de Silva, who both toured England.

The duo have been replaced by batsmen Upul Tharanga and Kithuruwan Vithanage.

The first match of the three-ODI series is scheduled on Sunday while the second will be played on Wednesday. The series will conclude with the final game on July 12.

Squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kusal Perera, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Ashan Priyanjan, Upul Tharanga, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal

