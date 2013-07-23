Coutinho inspires Liverpool to derby victory over Everton
Philippe Coutinho inspired Liverpool to a comfortable 3-1 home win over Everton in the 228th Merseyside derby on Saturday to move provisionally up to third in the Premier League.
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 17 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain-shortened second one-day international on Tuesday.
Scores:
Sri Lanka 223-9 in 49.2 overs (M Morkel 3-34) v South Africa 104-5 in 21 overs.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was left to rue poor finishing as they were held to a dour 0-0 home draw by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday to miss a chance to close in on the Premier League's top four.
BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich demolished Augsburg 6-0 with forward Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick to protect their 13-point advantage over second-placed RB Leipzig who beat bottom club Darmstadt 98 4-0 on Saturday.