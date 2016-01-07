Pakistan's Nawaz suspended for not reporting suspect approach
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.
CAPE TOWN South African strike bowler Dale Steyn could miss next week’s third test against England as he has yet to recover from a shoulder problem while fellow paceman Vernon Philander has been ruled out of the series, Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday.
Steyn missed the second test, which ended in a draw in Cape Town on Wednesday, after suffering a shoulder spasm during the first test in Durban, where he bowled only 22 balls in the second innings.
While a scan in Durban showed no muscle damage, Steyn is seeking a second opinion from another specialist ahead of a fitness test when the squad meets up again in Johannesburg on Monday.
Steyn suffered a groin strain in November and missed three of the four tests in India and his latest injury has been blamed on a heavy bowling workload so soon after the layoff.
Philander has been sidelined since suffering ankle ligament damage in India during a warm-up soccer drill. Kyle Abbott, who also missed the second test with a hamstring strain, has been declared fit for the next encounter against England. The third test will take place at the Wanderers from Jan. 14-18.
STOCKHOLM A top-flight soccer game in Sweden has been postponed after a player was offered a large sum of money to help fix the result, Sweden's Football Association said on Thursday.