PRETORIA Dale Steyn’s injury woes continued on Tuesday as South Africa ruled him out of the five-match one-day international series against England shortly after they secured a consolation victory in the final test.

The fast bowler, who has missed all but one innings of the four tests against England and lost his ranking as the world’s best bowler, continues to battle with a shoulder injury, coach Russell Domingo said.

South Africa are now hoping the 32-year-old might be able to play in the two Twenty20 internationals which follow the five ODIs and serve as a warm-up for the World Twenty20 in India in March.

Steyn hurt his shoulder in the first test against England in Durban just after Christmas and has not been able to bowl since despite South Africa officials saying that a scan had revealed no obvious muscle damage.

Fellow paceman Vernon Philander has also not recovered from an ankle injury suffered on tour in India in November and is unlikely to feature either.

Kyle Abbott, who suffered a hamstring strain during the fourth test in Pretoria which finished on Tuesday, will miss the first ODI against England in Bloemfontein next Wednesday.

Kagiso Rabada, who took 13 wickets in the final test that South Africa won by 280 runs, and fellow paceman Morne Morkel will also be rested for some of the ODIs, Domingo told a news conference.

"We will look to bring one or two new fast bowlers in," he said.

