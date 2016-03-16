South Africa's Dale Steyn (L) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane during their fifth and final one-day international cricket match in Mumbai, India, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has sounded a warning to batsmen at the World Twenty20 in India as he prepares to get his side’s campaign off to a positive start against England in Mumbai on Friday.

Steyn recently returned to the South Africa side after an injury-plagued season that he says has only increase his resolve to help his side to an elusive major one-day trophy.

Following a 2-0 home Twenty20 series victory over England last month, the South Africans are brimming with confidence.

“I don’t want to say that we have the upper hand but we have beaten them (England) in the shorter format and they do know it. I’m fit and strong to play,“ Steyn told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Steyn, who returned to action this month against Australia after groin and shoulder problems, has seen an improvement in South Africa’s limited-overs bowling attack which also includes seamers Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Abbott and Chris Morris.

“When I walked into the side for the Australia series I could see the guys were glowing with confidence,” Steyn said.

“I was watching guys who normally sit on the side lines like Kyle Abbott landing their yorkers and slower balls.

“It was great to be out of the side because when I walked back in I realised how much I had missed it and how much these guys have grown as a team, even in that two month gap.”

South Africa play their opening two World Twenty20 matches against England and Afghanistan in the seam-friendly conditions of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

They then take on West Indies at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, which produced a rank turner in the game between India and New Zealand on Tuesday.

“I’ve always said that I can bowl on any track,” Steyn said.

“I prefer the wickets that are slower and turning. The ball stops and makes it tough for batsmen to hit you out of the ground, especially at a ground like Nagpur which is a big ground.

“As a seamer I back myself. I can bowl fast cutters, it’s difficult to hit the ball out of the ground when it’s coming at 140 or 145 and is gripping and stopping.”

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Ed Osmond)