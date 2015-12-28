(Adds details)

By Mark Gleeson

DURBAN Dec 28 South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn will have a scan on a shoulder injury after he twice pulled up in the middle of an over and left the field on the third day of the opening test against England on Monday.

Steyn, the world's top-ranked test bowler, clasped his shoulder on his follow through after two balls of his fourth over in England's second innings and was sent from the field by his captain Hashim Amla for treatment.

He came back on to the field and 50 minutes after the initial injury was brought on to bowl but managed just three balls before leaving the arena, throwing an object to the ground in obvious frustration as he walked to the dressing-room.

Steyn, only just back after a groin injury which kept him out of three tests in India last month, was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain but will get a more detailed diagnosis after a scan later on Monday, officials said.

Injury to their main strike bowler, who took four wickets in the first innings, would be a major blow to South Africa who are already struggling in the test.

South Africa were bowled out for 214 just before lunch, 89 runs behind England's first-innings tally. (Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)