(Adds details)

By Mark Gleeson

DURBAN Dec 28 South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn's continued participation in the first test depends on a morning fitness test after a shoulder spasm restricted him to just 22 balls in England's second innings on Monday.

A scan on his right shoulder revealed no tear after Steyn had twice left the field at Kingsmead in mid-over in obvious pain and England built a potentially match-wining lead.

"Dale experienced some discomfort in his right shoulder after the first day's play and lot was probably because of the long layoff he's had, coupled with the fact there was a great bowling load on him on the first day," team manager Mohammed Moosajee said after the third day on Monday.

"Today he found the pain and the discomfort increasingly troublesome. We took him for a precautionary scan, which was inconclusive.

Moosajee said there were no tears to any muscles, tendons or ligaments.

"Depending on how he wakes up, we will test him in the warm-up tomorrow morning and if he gets through that, then we'll allow him to bowl," he added.

The world's top-ranked test bowler, only just back after a groin injury which kept him out of three tests in India last month, clasped his shoulder on his follow through after two balls of his fourth over in England's second innings and was sent from the field by his captain Hashim Amla for treatment.

He came back out 50 minutes later and was brought on to bowl again but managed just three balls before departing the arena, throwing an object to the ground in obvious frustration as he walked to the dressing-room.

Steyn went for a scan but returned to field until the close of play, limiting his time off the pitch in case he is passed fit to bowl.

The absence of Steyn, who took four wickets in the first innings, was keenly felt as England built up a 261-run over South Africa and took a firm grip on the test match.