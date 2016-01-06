Cricket-India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
CAPE TOWN Jan 6 South African strike bowler Dale Steyn could miss next week's third test against England as he has yet to recover from a shoulder problem while fellow paceman Vernon Philander has been ruled out of the series, Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday.
Steyn missed the second test, which ended in a draw in Cape Town on Wednesday, after suffering a shoulder spasm during the first test in Durban, where he bowled only 22 balls in the second innings.
While a scan in Durban showed no muscle damage, Steyn is seeking a second opinion from another specialist ahead of a fitness test when the squad meets up again in Johannesburg on Monday.
Steyn suffered a groin strain in November and missed three of the four tests in India and his latest injury has been blamed on a heavy bowling workload so soon after the layoff.
Philander has been sidelined since suffering ankle ligament damage in India during a warm-up soccer drill.
Kyle Abbott, who also missed the second test with a hamstring strain, has been declared fit for the next encounter against England.
The third test will take place at the Wanderers from Jan. 14-18. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
