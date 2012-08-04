Cricket-New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in England defeat
June 6 New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.
LEEDS Aug 4 England were 183 for four at tea on the third day of the second test at Headingley on Saturday.
Score:
South Africa 419: (Petersen 182, Smith 52, Duminy 48*; Broad 3-96)
England 183-4: (Pietersen 43 not out, Strauss 37; Steyn 2-43) (Editing by Mark Meadows)
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.