LEEDS, England Aug 2 England fought back in the second test with three wickets in the afternoon session as South Africa reached 163 for three at tea on Thursday before rain curtailed play five minutes early.

Captain Graeme Smith was first out 52, Hashim Amla was run out for nine, following his 311 not out in the first test, and Jacques Kallis departed for 19.

Alviro Petersen remained unbeaten on 76, despite scoring just 17 runs in the session, with AB de Villiers four not out.

Typically for Headingley, bowling conditions improved when the sun was replaced by overcast skies.

It was a session that England's bowlers desperately needed having conceded a dispiriting 637 for two in the first test which they lost by an innings and 12 runs.

Smith finally rewarded a leg-side dominated field by clipping Tim Bresnan's second ball of his second spell to Ian Bell at leg gully as South Africa lost their first wicket with 120 runs on the board.

Amla was sent on his way by Bresnan's accurate throw from the boundary after a misunderstanding with Petersen left him stranded.

Kallis was well caught by Alastair Cook at second slip off James Anderson, when trying to chop a boundary through point. Cook had dropped Petersen in the same position off the same bowler before lunch when he was on 29. (Editing by Brian Homewood)