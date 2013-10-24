Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Oct 24 South Africa were 337 for four wickets in their first innings at tea on second day of the second test at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.
Scores:
South Africa 337-4 (G. Smith 165 not out, AB de Villiers 100 not out) v Pakistan 99 (Imran Tahir 5-32, D. Steyn 3-38) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.