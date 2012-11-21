South Africa's Imran Tahir (L) and Hashim Amla look over the dressing room balcony before a training session at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

ADELAIDE South Africa have brought spinner Imran Tahir into the team for the second test against Australia in Adelaide after their pacemen failed to fire in the first clash in Brisbane.

Tahir was left out of the side for the drawn opening test at the Gabba to make way for Rory Kleinveldt in a four-prong pace-attack that was thwarted by Australia's batsmen, who scored a match-saving total for the loss of only five wickets.

In the only other change from the Gabba team, Faf du Plessis comes in for all-rounder JP Duminy, who was sidelined for six months after rupturing his Achilles tendon in training.

"I think Brisbane was a slight change for us in terms of tactics, but it's back to normal now and we're looking forward to him (Tahir) hopefully playing a big part in this test," South Africa captain Graeme Smith told reporters at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

South Africa's task on a lifeless deck at the Gabba was compounded by the loss of Duminy. All-rounder Du Plessis, a 28-year-old limited overs specialist, makes his test debut in his place.

"I think Faf is in the same mould bowling as JP (Duminy)," Smith said.

"He can play a role and obviously by picking Imran he will front up for the majority of that spin option, but having Faf available is having someone else in the group who can contribute.

"I think he's had a high standard last few years. He's played a role in the one-day and Twenty20 formats and I know he's really excited to get the opportunity to play test cricket.

"He's been around this group now since England and he's been part of special times, so I think he's looking to make a mark on this team."

The second test starts on Thursday.

South Africa's number one test ranking is on the line in the three-match series, which concludes next week at the WACA in Perth.

Team: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Faf du Plessis, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

