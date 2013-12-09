CAPE TOWN South Africa have retained the same 15-man squad that saved the series with Pakistan in October for their two home tests against India later this month.

The squad will again be led by captain Graeme Smith, with the backup wicketkeeper position going to Thami Tsolekile ahead of the 20-year-old Quinton de Kock, who hit consecutive centuries against India in the ongoing one-day international series.

South Africa lost the first test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi but came back strongly to win the second match by an innings and 92 runs to square the series 1-1 in Dubai in October.

"We were very happy with the performance of the Proteas in the second test match at Dubai and we see no need to change something that is operating well," selection convener Andrew Hudson said in a statement on Monday.

The first test against India will be played at The Wanderers in Johannesburg from December 18-22 and the second at Kingsmead in Durban from December 26-30.

Squad: Graeme Smith (captain), AB de Villiers (vice-captain), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Imran Tahir, Jacques Kallis, Rory Kleinveldt, Morne Morkel, Alviro Petersen, Robin Peterson, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Thami Tsolekile. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly/Patrick Johnston)