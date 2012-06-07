JOHANNESBURG, June 7 Test cricket will return to
its traditional slot between Christmas and New Year after fans
protested about the scrapping of the fixture in 2012, Cricket
South Africa (CSA) said on Thursday.
"We've clearly noted the concerns and it was heart-warming
to see such a passion for test cricket being expressed," CSA
acting chief executive Jacques Faul told Reuters.
"It shows that there is still a great following for test
cricket and that's something we must not just take for granted.
We made a mistake in not explaining the reasons for the move
better."
The 2012 'Boxing Day test' has been replaced by a T20
international against New Zealand in Port Elizabeth, with CSA
citing low crowd numbers, poor performances in recent years and
a desire to allow players to spend time at home over Christmas
as reasons for the decision.
Faul, however, said broadcasters were also unhappy about the
change and it would be a one-off.
"We're going to have to take test cricket more seriously and
I can see the Boxing Day test definitely being played again
soon," he said.
South Africa have lost their last four home Boxing Day
tests, against Sri Lanka, India, England and Australia.