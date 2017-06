England's Jonathan Trott (L) and Jonny Bairstow (R) run as South Africa's Jacques Kallis (C) prepares to field the ball during the third cricket test match at Lord's in London August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England were 120 for four at lunch on day five of the third and final test against South Africa at Lord's on Monday.

England require a further 226 runs to win and level the series at 1-1.

Scores:

England 120 for four and 315 (J. Bairstow 95, I. Bell 58; M. Morkel 4-80)

South Africa 309 (JP Duminy 61, V. Philander 61) & 351 (H Amla 121, AB de Villiers 43)

