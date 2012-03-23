* New Zealand strengthen batting

* South Africa opt for four fast bowlers (Adds quotes)

WELLINGTON, March 23 New Zealand captain Ross Taylor won the toss and chose to field in the third test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

Overnight rain had delayed the start of play, with umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough deeming the ground unsuitable for play until 1400 (0100 GMT). The match had been scheduled to start at 1030.

A minimum of 63 overs will be bowled.

"I think 60 overs in a day there is not a lot to achieve with the bat apart from denying the opposition so hopefully we can get out there and take some early wickets and put them under pressure," Taylor said in a pitchside interview.

New Zealand have strengthened their batting line up by picking six specialist batsmen. In their previous four tests they used four pace bowlers with left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori batting at number six.

Dean Brownlie, who broke a finger during the Zimbabwe series, returns to the side and will bat at six, while recalled batsman Daniel Flynn will open the batting with Martin Guptill with Brendon McCullum staying at number three.

"It's been a while since Flynny was in the international scene but he has been a good player for us when he has played and he will bat at the top of the order," Taylor said.

"Dean (Brownlie) has obviously come back. He had a good start to his international career and hopefully he can keep improving it."

Jacques Kallis was a late withdrawal from the South African side with a stiff neck with JP Duminy brought into the team, while fast bowler Marchant de Lange has been brought in for legspinner Imran Tahir to give the visitors a four-pronged pace attack.

"We were a bit undecided," Smith said about having to bat first. "If it had been a 1030 start we would definitely have had a bowl but ...the wind and sun has been on it so hopefully it will play better and have some bounce and carry.

"Hopefully we will bat well today. It's going to be an important 60 overs and if we can work hard and play well over the first three days we will put New Zealand under pressure."

South Africa only need to draw the game to seal the three-match series after they won the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton by nine wickets.

New Zealand: Ross Taylor (captain), Daniel Flynn, Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson, Dean Brownlie, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Mark Gillespie, Chris Martin.

South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Marchant de Lange.

Please double click on the newslink:

for more cricket stories