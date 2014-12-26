PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Dec 26 West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl, having selected an extra seamer in overcast conditions in the second test against South Africa at St George's Park on Friday.

Captain Denesh Ramdin is hoping to put the South Africans under pressure with a misfiring opening partnership and new players at six and seven in the home line-up.

The tourists have selected the fastest bowler in their squad, Shannon Gabriel, for the injured Kemar Roach, while left-arm seamer Kenroy Peters, 32, makes his debut.

Medium-pacer Jason Holder, recently installed as new one-day international captain, also comes in, with batsman Jermaine Blackwood and fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell the two players missing out.

South Africa have handed a debut to 24-year-old right-hander Temba Bavuma, replacing the injured wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and likely bat at seven with AB de Villiers taking the gloves.

The home side have also brought in leg-spinner Imran Tahir in the place of seamer Kyle Abbott on a pitch that has traditionally been spin-friendly.

South Africa won the first test in the three-match series by an innings and 220 runs in Pretoria.

Teams:

South Africa: Alviro Petersen, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla (captain), AB de Villiers, Stiaan van Zyl, Temba Bavuma, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

West Indies: Devon Smith, Kraigg Brathwaite, Leon Johnson, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Denesh Ramdin (captain), Jason Holder, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Shannon Gabriel, Kenroy Peters (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)