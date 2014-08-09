HARARE Aug 9 Zimbabwe batsman Mark Vermeulen makes his return to test cricket after a decade in the wilderness as the home side won the toss and elected to bat in a one-off match against South Africa at Harare Sports club on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Vermeulen, who admitted burning down Zimbabwe's cricket academy in 2006 but was acquitted on the grounds of mental illness, last played a test for the country against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo in May 2004.

He retired from all forms of cricket in 2011 in the hope of forging a career in golf but that was short-lived and within a year, he was back playing on the Zimbabwe domestic scene.

His century for Zimbabwe A against Afghanistan last week has prompted his return to the five-day side.

Zimbabwe handed debuts to two bowlers with off-spinner John Nyumbu and paceman Donald Tiripano both earning their first caps.

South Africa have also handed a debut to left-arm spinner Dane Piedt, with the 24-year-old replacing leg-spinner Imran Tahir, but are otherwise unchanged from the side that sealed the two-match series in Sri Lanka last month.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Vusimuzi Sibanda, Hamilton Masakadza, Mark Vermeulen, Brendan Taylor (captain), Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Panyangara, Tendai Chatara, John Nyumbu, Donald Tiripano

South Africa: Alviro Petersen, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla (captain), AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Dane Piedt (Editing by John O'Brien)