South Africa A wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile celebrates as he stumps New Zealand batsman Jacob Oram during their cricket match in Potchefstroom October 16, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

JOHANNESBURG Stumper Thami Tsolekile will replace the retired Mark Boucher in South Africa's test squad on the tour of England, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Wednesday.

Boucher was forced to retire from international cricket on Tuesday after suffering a lacerated eyeball during South Africa's tour match against Somerset.

Always under Boucher's shadow, 31-year-old Tsolekile made his test his debut against India in 2004 but has been out of the squad since playing his third and last against England in the same year.

"Thami has done very well both the Lions (his South African franchise) and South Africa A for a couple of seasons, culminating in his South African record eight catches in an innings this past week," CSA selection convener Andrew Hudson said in a statement.

"With AB de Villiers also able to fill the role of wicketkeeper in the test series it gives the tour selectors options in this important position," he added.

South Africa will play three tests against England with the first test set to start on July 19 at The Oval in London.

(Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)