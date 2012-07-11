JOHANNESBURG, July 11 Stumper Thami Tsolekile
will replace the retired Mark Boucher in South Africa's test
squad on the tour of England, Cricket South Africa (CSA)
announced on Wednesday.
Boucher was forced to retire from international cricket on
Tuesday after suffering a lacerated eyeball during South
Africa's tour match against Somerset.
Always under Boucher's shadow, 31-year-old Tsolekile made
his test his debut against India in 2004 but has been out of the
squad since playing his third and last against England in the
same year.
"Thami has done very well both the Lions (his South African
franchise) and South Africa A for a couple of seasons,
culminating in his South African record eight catches in an
innings this past week," CSA selection convener Andrew Hudson
said in a statement.
“"With AB de Villiers also able to fill the role of
wicketkeeper in the test series it gives the tour selectors
options in this important position," he added.
South Africa will play three tests against England with the
first test set to start on July 19 at The Oval in London.
(Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban; editing by Amlan
Chakraborty)