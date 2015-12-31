CAPE TOWN Uncapped fast bowler Hardus Viljoen was added to South Africa's test squad on Thursday after Kyle Abbott felt tightness in his left hamstring during the team's defeat in the first test against England on Wednesday.

"With a short turnaround between the first and second tests, we’ve included Hardus in the squad as a precautionary measure to cover all our bases," said Cricket South Africa convener of selectors, Linda Zondi.

Viljoen completed a second 10-wicket in South African domestic provincial competition on Wednesday, taking match figures of 10-123 for the Highveld Lions against the Warriors at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The 26-year-old has 295 first class wickets at an average of 25.65.

South Africa are already expected to lose their number one bowler Dale Steyn to a shoulder injury and on Wednesday had called up Chris Morris as cover. They also added wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock on Wednesday.

There are now 16 players in the squad for the test at Newlands after 13 had originally been named for the opening two tests.

South Africa were beaten by 241 runs by England in the first test at Kingsmead. The second test in Cape Town starts on Saturday.

