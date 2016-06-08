South Africa's Dean Elgar ducks a delivery during the fourth cricket test match against England at Centurion, South Africa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

GEORGETOWN Dean Elgar has been called up by South Africa to replace injured batsman Rilee Rossouw for the rest of the Tri-Nation One-Day International series in the West Indies, Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday.

Rossouw dislocated his shoulder in Tuesday’s 47-run victory over Australia at Providence.

“Rilee fell awkwardly on his shoulder while fielding the ball on the boundary. He was immediately taken to the local hospital for X-rays which confirmed he had dislocated the AC joint of his right shoulder," manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement.

"He will be unable to take further part in this series and will return back to South Africa as soon as possible. The extent of the injury and the recovery period will only be known once he has been assessed and managed by one of Cricket South Africa’s panel of shoulder specialists.”

Elgar, 28, last played an ODI for South Africa against India in Mumbai in October. He has played six ODIs previously for South Africa.

South Africa and Australia meet again on Saturday in Basseterre in St Kitts & Nevis in the fourth match of the 10-game series.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)