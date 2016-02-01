CAPE TOWN, South Africa have called all-rounder David Wiese into their squad for the first two one-day internationals against England starting in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Wiese replaced Albie Morkel, who was added to the squad on Sunday but has since been laid low by back spasms and will take no part in the five-match series, Cricket South Africa said on Monday.

Wiese, 30, made his ODI debut against New Zealand last August and played all three matches of that series.

The medium-pace bowler and destructive lower-order batsman has also featured in 12 Twenty20 internationals.

Wiese played for South Africa A against England in a warm-up fixture in Kimberley on Saturday, taking 2-73 in 10 overs and scoring a quickfire 28.

England opener Jason Roy suffered a back spasm on Monday and the touring side will delay naming their team to wait for a fitness assessment, the BBC reported.

James Taylor, who made 116 against South Africa A, or Moeen Ali could take Roy's place at the top of the order.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)