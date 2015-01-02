CAPE TOWN Jan 2 The West Indies enjoyed their "best day" of the series against South Africa on Friday as they scored 276 for six on the opening day of the final test, according to top scorer Leon Johnson.

"We showed the kind of fight that we have been talking about for some time now and are very happy with our position," the 27-year-old told reporters after making 54.

"Batting was a bit challenging against the South African pace bowlers but as a team we've got to be happy that we've managed to bat through a full day of 90 overs. It is our best day of the series so far."

Johnson was among several batsmen who defied the pace attack of the top-ranked test nation after the West Indies won the toss at Newlands seeking to level the series after a heavy defeat in the first test and a draw in the second.

Captain Denesh Ramdin scored 53, Devon Smith made 47 and Marlon Samuels 43 in a gutsy showing against the heavily-fancied South Africans.

Jermaine Blackwood, recalled to the West Indies side, will resume on Saturday on 45 not out.

"Usually we have had problems with our batsmen kicking on from 20s and 30s so it does mark an improvement," Johnson added.

"We looked at the pitch and thought we could get past 350, maybe to 400. That is now our target. The platform has been set."

The spirited showing followed on vast improvement in the rain-affected second test in Port Elizabeth.

The West Indies were skittled out in the first test in Pretoria, losing by an innings and 220 runs as they succumbed to the pace attack. They made 201 in their first innings and 131 in their follow-on. (Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)