HARARE, Aug 12 (Reuters) – Zimbabwe continued to frustrate South Africa who managed just the wicket of nightwatchman Donald Tiripano in the morning as the hosts moved to 80 for two at lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe scored 52 runs in the session after resuming on 28 for one and still trail by 61 with eight wickets remaining, although they will be pleased by the way they have batted on a difficult wicket.

Opener Vusi Sibanda (38) and the fortunate Mark Vermeulen (10) will resume after the interval.

Vermeulen should have lost his wicket when he missed a delivery from off-spinner Dane Piedt, but wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock made a hash of the stumping chance.

He also survived a strong lbw shout in the penultimate over before lunch from spinner JP Duminy when replays showed the ball would have cannoned into off stump.

The only wicket fell to the impressive Piedt when Tiripano lost patience after scoring five off 63 balls and was bowled attempting a lusty blow through mid-wicket.

There were few other alarms for the hosts who showed little ambition to take the attack to the South Africans.

