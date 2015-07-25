July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa on Saturday in Chittagong, Bangladesh South Africa 1st innings 248 (T. Bavuma 54; M. Rahman 4-37) Bangladesh 1st innings 326 (Mahmudullah 67, T. Iqbal 57, L. Das 50) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 61-0) S. van Zyl not out 33 D. Elgar not out 28 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 21.1 overs) 61 Fall of wickets: Did not bat: H. Amla, F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, J. Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, S. Harmer, M. Morkel Bowling M. Rahim 5 - 0 - 21 - 0 T. Islam 2 - 0 - 4 - 0 Mahmudullah 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 S. Al Hasan 5 - 0 - 19 - 0 M. Shahid 6 - 1 - 12 - 0 J. Hossain 2.1 - 1 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Draw