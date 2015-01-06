Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the third and final Test between South Africa and West Indies on Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa
West Indies 1st innings 329 (J. Blackwood 56, L. Johnson 54, D. Ramdin 53; D. Steyn 4-78)
South Africa 1st innings 421 (A. de Villiers 148, F. du Plessis 68, H. Amla 63)
West Indies 2nd innings 215 (M. Samuels 74, S. Chanderpaul 50; S. Harmer 4-82)
South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 9-1; Target: 124 runs)
D. Elgar not out 60
A. Petersen b Benn 0
F. du Plessis c Blackwood b Benn 14
H. Amla not out 38
Extras (b-8 lb-2 nb-2) 12
Total (for 2 wickets, 37.4 overs) 124
Fall of wickets: 1-9 A. Petersen,2-51 F. du Plessis
Did not bat: A. de Villiers, T. Bavuma, S. van Zyl, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, S. Harmer
Bowling
J. Taylor 7 - 3 - 20 - 0
M. Samuels 3.4 - 0 - 24 - 0
S. Benn 17 - 8 - 24 - 2
J. Holder 5 - 0 - 19 - 0
S. Gabriel 5 - 1 - 27 - 0(nb-2)
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Billy Bowden
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: South Africa won by 8 wickets