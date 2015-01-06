Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the third and final Test between South Africa and West Indies on Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa West Indies 1st innings 329 (J. Blackwood 56, L. Johnson 54, D. Ramdin 53; D. Steyn 4-78) South Africa 1st innings 421 (A. de Villiers 148, F. du Plessis 68, H. Amla 63) West Indies 2nd innings 215 (M. Samuels 74, S. Chanderpaul 50; S. Harmer 4-82) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 9-1; Target: 124 runs) D. Elgar not out 60 A. Petersen b Benn 0 F. du Plessis c Blackwood b Benn 14 H. Amla not out 38 Extras (b-8 lb-2 nb-2) 12 Total (for 2 wickets, 37.4 overs) 124 Fall of wickets: 1-9 A. Petersen,2-51 F. du Plessis Did not bat: A. de Villiers, T. Bavuma, S. van Zyl, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, S. Harmer Bowling J. Taylor 7 - 3 - 20 - 0 M. Samuels 3.4 - 0 - 24 - 0 S. Benn 17 - 8 - 24 - 2 J. Holder 5 - 0 - 19 - 0 S. Gabriel 5 - 1 - 27 - 0(nb-2) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Billy Bowden Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: South Africa won by 8 wickets