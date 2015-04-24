April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between West Indies and England on Friday in St. George's, Grenada
West Indies 1st innings 299 (M. Samuels 103; S. Broad 4-61)
England 1st innings (Overnight: 373-6)
A. Cook b Gabriel 76
J. Trott c Blackwood b Bishoo 59
G. Ballance b Samuels 77
I. Bell b Gabriel 1
J. Root not out 182
M. Ali run out (Blackwood, Ramdin) 0
B. Stokes c Blackwood b Bishoo 8
J. Buttler st Ramdin b Bishoo 13
C. Jordan run out (Holder, Ramdin) 16
S. Broad c De. Smith b Bishoo 0
J. Anderson run out (Gabriel, Holder) 2
Extras (b-9 lb-2 nb-18 w-1) 30
Total (all out, 144.1 overs) 464
Fall of wickets: 1-125 J. Trott,2-159 A. Cook,3-164 I. Bell,4-329 G. Ballance,5-335 M. Ali,6-364 B. Stokes,7-387 J. Buttler,8-426 C. Jordan,9-431 S. Broad,10-464 J. Anderson
Bowling
K. Roach 28 - 4 - 100 - 0(nb-5)
S. Gabriel 22 - 3 - 67 - 2(nb-6 w-1)
J. Holder 21.1 - 6 - 57 - 0(nb-1)
D. Bishoo 51 - 10 - 177 - 4(nb-2)
M. Samuels 21 - 4 - 38 - 1
J. Blackwood 1 - 0 - 14 - 0
West Indies 2nd innings
K. Brathwaite not out 101
De. Smith b Anderson 2
Da. Bravo c Buttler b Broad 69
M. Samuels not out 22
Extras (b-6 lb-1 nb-1) 8
Total (for 2 wickets, 75 overs) 202
Fall of wickets: 1-3 De. Smith,2-145 Da. Bravo
To bat: S. Chanderpaul, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, K. Roach, J. Holder, S. Gabriel, D. Bishoo
Bowling
J. Anderson 14 - 4 - 27 - 1
S. Broad 10 - 2 - 23 - 1
M. Ali 17 - 4 - 48 - 0
C. Jordan 13 - 4 - 41 - 0(nb-1)
B. Stokes 8 - 0 - 34 - 0
J. Root 13 - 6 - 22 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Steve Davis
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Billy Bowden
Match referee: Andy Pycroft