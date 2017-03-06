March 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between India and Australia on Monday in Bangalore, India
India 1st innings 189 (L. Rahul 90; N. Lyon 8-50)
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 237-6)
D. Warner b R. Ashwin 33
M. Renshaw st Saha b Jadeja 60
S. Smith c Saha b Jadeja 8
S. Marsh c Nair b U. Yadav 66
P. Handscomb c R. Ashwin b Jadeja 16
M. Marsh lbw b I. Sharma 0
M. Wade lbw b Jadeja 40
M. Starc c Jadeja b R. Ashwin 26
S. O'Keefe not out 4
N. Lyon lbw b Jadeja 0
J. Hazlewood c Rahul b Jadeja 1
Extras (b-14 lb-3 nb-5) 22
Total (all out, 122.4 overs) 276
Fall of wickets: 1-52 D. Warner,2-82 S. Smith,3-134 M. Renshaw,4-160 P. Handscomb,5-163 M. Marsh,6-220 S. Marsh,7-269 M. Starc,8-274 M. Wade,9-274 N. Lyon,10-276 J. Hazlewood
Bowling
I. Sharma 27 - 8 - 48 - 1(nb-3)
U. Yadav 24 - 7 - 57 - 1(nb-1)
R. Ashwin 49 - 13 - 84 - 2
R. Jadeja 21.4 - 1 - 63 - 6
K. Nair 1 - 0 - 7 - 0
India 2nd innings
L. Rahul c Smith b O'Keefe 51
A. Mukund b Hazlewood 16
C. Pujara not out 79
V. Kohli lbw b Hazlewood 15
R. Jadeja b Hazlewood 2
A. Rahane not out 40
Extras (b-10) 10
Total (for 4 wickets, 72 overs) 213
Fall of wickets: 1-39 A. Mukund,2-84 L. Rahul,3-112 V. Kohli,4-120 R. Jadeja
To bat: K. Nair, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, U. Yadav, I. Sharma
Bowling
M. Starc 10 - 0 - 45 - 0
J. Hazlewood 16 - 0 - 57 - 3
N. Lyon 27 - 2 - 69 - 0
S. O'Keefe 16 - 3 - 28 - 1
M. Marsh 3 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Chris Broad