March 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between India and Australia on Monday in Bangalore, India India 1st innings 189 (L. Rahul 90; N. Lyon 8-50) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 237-6) D. Warner b R. Ashwin 33 M. Renshaw st Saha b Jadeja 60 S. Smith c Saha b Jadeja 8 S. Marsh c Nair b U. Yadav 66 P. Handscomb c R. Ashwin b Jadeja 16 M. Marsh lbw b I. Sharma 0 M. Wade lbw b Jadeja 40 M. Starc c Jadeja b R. Ashwin 26 S. O'Keefe not out 4 N. Lyon lbw b Jadeja 0 J. Hazlewood c Rahul b Jadeja 1 Extras (b-14 lb-3 nb-5) 22 Total (all out, 122.4 overs) 276 Fall of wickets: 1-52 D. Warner,2-82 S. Smith,3-134 M. Renshaw,4-160 P. Handscomb,5-163 M. Marsh,6-220 S. Marsh,7-269 M. Starc,8-274 M. Wade,9-274 N. Lyon,10-276 J. Hazlewood Bowling I. Sharma 27 - 8 - 48 - 1(nb-3) U. Yadav 24 - 7 - 57 - 1(nb-1) R. Ashwin 49 - 13 - 84 - 2 R. Jadeja 21.4 - 1 - 63 - 6 K. Nair 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 India 2nd innings L. Rahul c Smith b O'Keefe 51 A. Mukund b Hazlewood 16 C. Pujara not out 79 V. Kohli lbw b Hazlewood 15 R. Jadeja b Hazlewood 2 A. Rahane not out 40 Extras (b-10) 10 Total (for 4 wickets, 72 overs) 213 Fall of wickets: 1-39 A. Mukund,2-84 L. Rahul,3-112 V. Kohli,4-120 R. Jadeja To bat: K. Nair, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, U. Yadav, I. Sharma Bowling M. Starc 10 - 0 - 45 - 0 J. Hazlewood 16 - 0 - 57 - 3 N. Lyon 27 - 2 - 69 - 0 S. O'Keefe 16 - 3 - 28 - 1 M. Marsh 3 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad