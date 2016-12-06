Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Dec 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday in Canberra, Australia Australia Innings D. Warner c Williamson b de Grandhomme 119 A. Finch b Santner 19 S. Smith c Santner b Southee 72 T. Head c Munro b Southee 57 M. Marsh not out 76 M. Wade b Boult 11 G. Bailey not out 0 Extras (lb-11 nb-3 w-10) 24 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 378 Fall of wickets: 1-68 A. Finch,2-213 D. Warner,3-248 S. Smith,4-319 T. Head,5-357 M. Wade Did not bat: P. Cummins, M. Starc, J. Faulkner, J. Hazlewood Bowling M. Henry 10 - 0 - 91 - 0(nb-2 w-2) T. Boult 10 - 0 - 80 - 1(w-3) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-1) T. Southee 10 - 0 - 63 - 2(w-2) C. de Grandhomme 9 - 0 - 74 - 1(nb-1 w-1) J. Neesham 1 - 0 - 12 - 0 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Wade b Cummins 45 T. Latham c&b Hazlewood 4 K. Williamson c Warner b Cummins 81 J. Neesham c Starc b Hazlewood 74 C. Munro c M. Marsh b Faulkner 11 C. de Grandhomme c Wade b Starc 12 M. Santner b Starc 2 B. Watling c Warner b Faulkner 17 T. Southee c Bailey b Cummins 2 M. Henry c Faulkner b Cummins 7 T. Boult not out 2 Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5 Total (all out, 47.2 overs) 262 Fall of wickets: 1-40 T. Latham,2-52 M. Guptill,3-177 J. Neesham,4-191 C. Munro,5-229 C. de Grandhomme,6-232 K. Williamson,7-236 M. Santner,8-243 T. Southee,9-254 M. Henry,10-262 B. Watling Bowling M. Starc 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-2) J. Hazlewood 9 - 1 - 42 - 2(w-1) P. Cummins 10 - 0 - 41 - 4(w-1) T. Head 7 - 0 - 31 - 0 J. Faulkner 8.2 - 0 - 69 - 2 M. Marsh 3 - 0 - 26 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Paul Wilson TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: Australia won by 116 runs
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.