Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill c Burns b Pattinson 18 T. Latham c Smith b Bird 4 K. Williamson not out 8 H. Nicholls lbw b Hazlewood 7 B. McCullum not out 37 Extras 0 Total (for 3 wickets, 26 overs) 74 Fall of wickets: 1-21 M. Guptill,2-23 T. Latham,3-32 H. Nicholls To bat: C. Anderson, B. Watling, N. Wagner, M. Henry, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling J. Hazlewood 10 - 5 - 11 - 1 J. Pattinson 7 - 2 - 28 - 1 J. Bird 7 - 3 - 10 - 1 M. Marsh 2 - 0 - 25 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.