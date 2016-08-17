Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 355 (D. Chandimal 132, D. de Silva 129; M. Starc 5-63) Australia 1st innings 379 (S. Marsh 130, S. Smith 119, M. Marsh 53; R. Herath 6-81) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 312-8) D. Perera lbw b Starc 8 D. Karunaratne st Nevill b Lyon 22 K. Silva c Smith b Holland 115 K. Perera c Nevill b Holland 24 K. Mendis lbw b Starc 18 A. Mathews c Smith b Lyon 26 D. Chandimal lbw b Lyon 43 D. de Silva not out 65 R. Herath c Smith b Lyon 5 S. Lakmal not out 4 Extras (b-8 lb-3 nb-5 w-1) 17 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 99.3 overs) 347 Fall of wickets: 1-8 D. Perera,2-44 D. Karunaratne,3-69 K. Perera,4-98 K. Mendis,5-156 A. Mathews,6-246 D. Chandimal,7-276 K. Silva,8-297 R. Herath Did not bat: L. Sandakan Bowling M. Starc 19.3 - 4 - 72 - 2(nb-5) N. Lyon 37 - 7 - 123 - 4 J. Holland 20 - 4 - 72 - 2 J. Hazlewood 14 - 2 - 33 - 0(w-1) S. Smith 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 M. Marsh 3 - 1 - 3 - 0 M. Henriques 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 A. Voges 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Australia 2nd innings (Target: 324 runs) S. Marsh c K. Mendis b D. Perera 23 D. Warner b D. Perera 68 S. Smith b Herath 8 A. Voges lbw b Herath 1 M. Henriques run out (Mathews) 4 M. Marsh c K. Perera b Herath 9 P. Nevill c Mathews b Herath 2 M. Starc c K. Perera b Herath 23 N. Lyon lbw b Herath 12 J. Hazlewood st K. Perera b Herath 0 J. Holland not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-6) 10 Total (all out, 44.1 overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-77 S. Marsh,2-100 S. Smith,3-102 A. Voges,4-114 D. Warner,5-115 M. Henriques,6-123 M. Marsh,7-140 P. Nevill,8-157 M. Starc,9-159 J. Hazlewood,10-160 N. Lyon Bowling R. Herath 18.1 - 3 - 64 - 7 D. Perera 22 - 3 - 71 - 2 D. de Silva 4 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Sri Lanka won by 163 runs