Jan 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Wednesday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 221 (K. Williamson 69; N. Pradeep 4-63) Sri Lanka 1st innings 356 (K. Sangakkara 203, D. Chandimal 67) New Zealand 2nd innings 524 for 5 decl (K. Williamson 242no, B. Watling 142no) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 45-1; Target: 390 runs) D. Karunaratne c Rutherford b Craig 17 K. Silva c Craig b Bracewell 50 D. Prasad c Neesham b Boult 6 K. Sangakkara c Watling b Boult 5 L. Thirimanne not out 62 A. Mathews c Williamson b Bracewell 8 P. Jayawardene c Williamson b Craig 10 D. Chandimal c Watling b Craig 13 R. Herath lbw b Craig 0 S. Lakmal run out (Bracewell, Watling) 6 N. Pradeep b Southee 1 Extras (b-8 lb-6 nb-1 w-3) 18 Total (all out, 72.4 overs) 196 Fall of wickets: 1-42 D. Karunaratne,2-51 D. Prasad,3-61 K. Sangakkara,4-94 K. Silva,5-110 A. Mathews,6-133 P. Jayawardene,7-156 D. Chandimal,8-156 R. Herath,9-189 S. Lakmal,10-196 N. Pradeep Bowling T. Boult 21 - 2 - 55 - 2(w-1) T. Southee 17.4 - 6 - 41 - 1 D. Bracewell 13 - 3 - 25 - 2(nb-1 w-2) M. Craig 18 - 8 - 53 - 4 H. Rutherford 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 193 runs