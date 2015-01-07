Jan 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth and final Test between Australia and India on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 348-2)
C. Rogers b Shami 95
D. Warner c Vijay b Ashwin 101
S. Watson c Ashwin b Shami 81
S. Smith c Saha b U. Yadav 117
S. Marsh c Saha b Shami 73
J. Burns c Rahul b Shami 58
B. Haddin not out 9
R. Harris c Ashwin b Shami 25
Extras (lb-6 w-7) 13
Total (for 7 wickets declared, 152.3 overs) 572
Fall of wickets: 1-200 D. Warner,2-204 C. Rogers,3-400 S. Watson,4-415 S. Smith,5-529 S. Marsh,6-546 J. Burns,7-572 R. Harris
Did not bat: M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
B. Kumar 34 - 5 - 122 - 0
U. Yadav 27 - 5 - 137 - 1(w-2)
M. Shami 28.3 - 3 - 112 - 5(w-1)
R. Ashwin 47 - 8 - 142 - 1
S. Raina 16 - 3 - 53 - 0
India 1st innings
M. Vijay c Haddin b Starc 0
L. Rahul not out 31
Ro. Sharma not out 40
Extras 0
Total (for 1 wickets, 25 overs) 71
Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Vijay
To bat: A. Rahane, S. Raina, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, M. Shami, U. Yadav, B. Kumar
Bowling
M. Starc 6 - 2 - 17 - 1
R. Harris 7 - 1 - 17 - 0
J. Hazlewood 4 - 1 - 10 - 0
N. Lyon 8 - 1 - 27 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama