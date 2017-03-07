March 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between India and Australia on Tuesday in Bangalore, India India 1st innings 189 (L. Rahul 90; N. Lyon 8-50) Australia 1st innings 276 (S. Marsh 66, M. Renshaw 60; R. Jadeja 6-63) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 213-4) L. Rahul c Smith b O'Keefe 51 A. Mukund b Hazlewood 16 C. Pujara c M. Marsh b Hazlewood 92 V. Kohli lbw b Hazlewood 15 R. Jadeja b Hazlewood 2 A. Rahane lbw b Starc 52 K. Nair b Starc 0 W. Saha not out 20 R. Ashwin b Hazlewood 4 U. Yadav c Warner b Hazlewood 1 I. Sharma c S. Marsh b O'Keefe 6 Extras (b-11 w-4) 15 Total (all out, 97.1 overs) 274 Fall of wickets: 1-39 A. Mukund,2-84 L. Rahul,3-112 V. Kohli,4-120 R. Jadeja,5-238 A. Rahane,6-238 K. Nair,7-242 C. Pujara,8-246 R. Ashwin,9-258 U. Yadav,10-274 I. Sharma Bowling M. Starc 16 - 1 - 74 - 2(w-2) J. Hazlewood 24 - 5 - 67 - 6 N. Lyon 33 - 4 - 82 - 0 S. O'Keefe 21.1 - 3 - 36 - 2 M. Marsh 3 - 0 - 4 - 0 Australia 2nd innings (Target: 188 runs) D. Warner lbw b R. Ashwin 17 M. Renshaw c Saha b I. Sharma 5 S. Smith lbw b U. Yadav 28 S. Marsh lbw b U. Yadav 9 P. Handscomb c Saha b R. Ashwin 24 M. Marsh c Nair b R. Ashwin 13 M. Wade c Saha b R. Ashwin 0 M. Starc b R. Ashwin 1 S. O'Keefe b Jadeja 2 N. Lyon c&b R. Ashwin 2 J. Hazlewood not out 0 Extras (b-8 lb-2 w-1) 11 Total (all out, 35.4 overs) 112 Fall of wickets: 1-22 M. Renshaw,2-42 D. Warner,3-67 S. Marsh,4-74 S. Smith,5-101 M. Marsh,6-101 M. Wade,7-103 M. Starc,8-110 S. O'Keefe,9-110 P. Handscomb,10-112 N. Lyon Bowling I. Sharma 6 - 1 - 28 - 1(w-1) R. Ashwin 12.4 - 4 - 41 - 6 U. Yadav 9 - 2 - 30 - 2 R. Jadeja 8 - 5 - 3 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad Result: India won by 75 runs