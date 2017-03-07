March 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between India and Australia on Tuesday in Bangalore, India
India 1st innings 189 (L. Rahul 90; N. Lyon 8-50)
Australia 1st innings 276 (S. Marsh 66, M. Renshaw 60; R. Jadeja 6-63)
India 2nd innings (Overnight: 213-4)
L. Rahul c Smith b O'Keefe 51
A. Mukund b Hazlewood 16
C. Pujara c M. Marsh b Hazlewood 92
V. Kohli lbw b Hazlewood 15
R. Jadeja b Hazlewood 2
A. Rahane lbw b Starc 52
K. Nair b Starc 0
W. Saha not out 20
R. Ashwin b Hazlewood 4
U. Yadav c Warner b Hazlewood 1
I. Sharma c S. Marsh b O'Keefe 6
Extras (b-11 w-4) 15
Total (all out, 97.1 overs) 274
Fall of wickets: 1-39 A. Mukund,2-84 L. Rahul,3-112 V. Kohli,4-120 R. Jadeja,5-238 A. Rahane,6-238 K. Nair,7-242 C. Pujara,8-246 R. Ashwin,9-258 U. Yadav,10-274 I. Sharma
Bowling
M. Starc 16 - 1 - 74 - 2(w-2)
J. Hazlewood 24 - 5 - 67 - 6
N. Lyon 33 - 4 - 82 - 0
S. O'Keefe 21.1 - 3 - 36 - 2
M. Marsh 3 - 0 - 4 - 0
Australia 2nd innings (Target: 188 runs)
D. Warner lbw b R. Ashwin 17
M. Renshaw c Saha b I. Sharma 5
S. Smith lbw b U. Yadav 28
S. Marsh lbw b U. Yadav 9
P. Handscomb c Saha b R. Ashwin 24
M. Marsh c Nair b R. Ashwin 13
M. Wade c Saha b R. Ashwin 0
M. Starc b R. Ashwin 1
S. O'Keefe b Jadeja 2
N. Lyon c&b R. Ashwin 2
J. Hazlewood not out 0
Extras (b-8 lb-2 w-1) 11
Total (all out, 35.4 overs) 112
Fall of wickets: 1-22 M. Renshaw,2-42 D. Warner,3-67 S. Marsh,4-74 S. Smith,5-101 M. Marsh,6-101 M. Wade,7-103 M. Starc,8-110 S. O'Keefe,9-110 P. Handscomb,10-112 N. Lyon
Bowling
I. Sharma 6 - 1 - 28 - 1(w-1)
R. Ashwin 12.4 - 4 - 41 - 6
U. Yadav 9 - 2 - 30 - 2
R. Jadeja 8 - 5 - 3 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: India won by 75 runs